DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BP p.l.c.: Total voting rights and share capital



01.10.2021 / 15:40

BP p.l.c.

Total voting rights and share capital



As at 30 September 2021, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 20,021,217,058 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.



The number of ordinary shares which have been bought back and are held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 1,092,503,139. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.



The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 20,026,299,558. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

