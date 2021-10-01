AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $1 Million

Y-T-D sales total $20.9 million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $1,041,000. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $20.9 million.

AmeraMex International CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We are having a great year. With three months remaining, I believe this will be our best year ever. With that said, I am disappointed that our current stock price does not reflect the significant strides we have made in 2021. Now that gatherings are permitted, we will once again begin presenting at various investor conferences to introduce AmeraMex to the investor community."

This week's orders consisted of the following equipment:

One ASV 120 Forestry Skid Steer Loader with a mulching head. The equipment will be used to clear undergrowth on a commercial farm. Videos of the ASV 120F in action are located on the AMMX.net website as well as the HamreEquipment.com website.

Two refurbished Taylor THDC 955 for stacking loaded containers or ISO Tanks, Stacks 5 containers high, 20'-40' spreader. Shipping to a trucking yard in California.

One refurbished Taylor TEC950 Loaded container handler shipping to a trucking yard in California.

One refurbished Tier 3, 2010 Taylor Loaded Container Handler shipping to a port on the West Coast.

0ne 2017 John Deere 317G Track Skid Steer shipping to a fencing contractor in Northern California.

For more information and pricing of logistics, construction, and forestry equipment or to receive information and arrange for a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders or the line of ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

