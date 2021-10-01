Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - ALPHA COGNITION INC. (TSXV: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced public offering of units (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$14.4 million, including the exercise of the over-allotment option in full (the "Offering"). The Company issued 9,602,500 Units at a price of C$1.50 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one Share at a price of C$1.75 per Share until October 1, 2023. The Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering, and the Warrants are expected to be listed and posted for trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "ACOG.WT" effective on or about October 5, 2021.

The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of agents led by Raymond James Ltd. and including iA Private Wealth Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"). On closing, the Company issued to the Agents an aggregate of 659,627 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), each Broker Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at the price of C$1.50 per Share until October 1, 2023.

The Units issued pursuant to the Offering were offered by way of a short form base shelf prospectus and a prospectus supplement filed in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the clinical development and marketing of the Company's ALPHA-1062 and ALPHA-602 formulations and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any person in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. ALPHA-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and in a nasal spray formulation to treat traumatic brain injury.

ALPHA-0602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, regulates cell survival and certain inflammatory processes, and plays a major role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its use for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by the Company and granted an Orphan Drug Designation.

For further information:

Alpha Cognition Inc.

Jeremy Wright, Chief Financial Officer

604-837-7990

jwright@alphacognition.com

Bristol Investor Relations

Stefan Eftychiou

905 326 1888 ext 6

stefan@bristolir.com

https://www.alphacognition.com/

