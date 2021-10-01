DJ Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Director/PDMR Shareholdings 01-Oct-2021

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

("Fuller's" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company annnounces that on 29 September 2021, conditional share awards were granted under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "Plan") to Executive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") as set out below. This includes a Recovery LTIP Award which, following shareholder approval, has been introduced to incentivise management to deliver a recovery in business performance over the next three years.

All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' Ordinary and 4p 'B' Ordinary Shares.

The calculation of the awards was based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 28 September 2021, being GBP7.33 for 'A' Ordinary Shares and GBP0.733 (notionally) for 'B' Ordinary Shares.

Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period commencing on 28 March 2021 (as detailed in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts) and continued employment. All awards granted to Executive Directors are subject to a two-year holding period. A two-year period will also apply to PDMRs receiving a Recovery LTIP. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall gains.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Fuller's has 209 managed businesses, with 1,027 boutique bedrooms, and 175 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include 15 iconic Ale & Pie pubs, seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - seven exquisite country inns located in the Home Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A Ordinary Shares of 40p each B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code A Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 B Ordinary Shares- unlisted Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan b) Nature of the transaction 2020 Price Volume A Ord Share B Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) Annual LTIP 69,577 GBP7.33 173,942 GBP0.733 Recovery LTIP 139,154 GBP7.33 347,885 GBP0.733

e) Date of the transaction 29/09/2021

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification Retail Director a) Position/status b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A Ordinary Shares of 40p each B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) A Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Identification code B Ordinary Shares- unlisted Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan b) Nature of the transaction 2020 Price Volume A Ord Share B Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) Annual LTIP 27,830 GBP7.33 69,577 GBP0.733 Recovery LTIP 55,661 GBP7.33 139,154 GBP0.733

e) Date of the transaction 29/09/2021

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI

