Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ 
Frankfurt
01.10.21
08:05 Uhr
8,150 Euro
-0,400
-4,68 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.10.2021 | 19:55
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Director/PDMR Shareholdings 01-Oct-2021 / 18:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

("Fuller's" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company annnounces that on 29 September 2021, conditional share awards were granted under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "Plan") to Executive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") as set out below. This includes a Recovery LTIP Award which, following shareholder approval, has been introduced to incentivise management to deliver a recovery in business performance over the next three years.

All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' Ordinary and 4p 'B' Ordinary Shares.

The calculation of the awards was based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 28 September 2021, being GBP7.33 for 'A' Ordinary Shares and GBP0.733 (notionally) for 'B' Ordinary Shares.

Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period commencing on 28 March 2021 (as detailed in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts) and continued employment. All awards granted to Executive Directors are subject to a two-year holding period. A two-year period will also apply to PDMRs receiving a Recovery LTIP. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall gains.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Fuller's has 209 managed businesses, with 1,027 boutique bedrooms, and 175 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include 15 iconic Ale & Pie pubs, seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - seven exquisite country inns located in the Home Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                              Simon Emeny 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                        CEO 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                       Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                       A Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
                                       B Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                       A Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                       B Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
                                       Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & 
                                       Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction                   2020 
 
                                       Price        Volume 
 
                                              A Ord  Share B Ord  Share 
                                              Shares Price Shares Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       Annual LTIP  69,577 GBP7.33 173,942 GBP0.733 
                                       Recovery LTIP 139,154 GBP7.33 347,885 GBP0.733

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 29/09/2021

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                              Fred Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                       Retail Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 Initial 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                       Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                       A Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
                                       B Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
                                       A Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
       Identification code 
                                       B Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                       Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & 
                                       Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction                    2020 
 
                                       Price       Volume 
 
                                              A Ord Share B Ord  Share 
                                              Shares Price Shares Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       Annual LTIP  27,830 GBP7.33 69,577 GBP0.733 
                                       Recovery LTIP 55,661 GBP7.33 139,154 GBP0.733

Aggregated information

As Above

d)

Aggregated volume As Above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 29/09/2021

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                               Peter Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                         Property Director / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                  Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                        Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                        213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                        A Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
                                        B Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                        A Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                        B ordinary Shares- unlisted 
                                        Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & 
                                        Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction                    2020 
 
                                        Price       Volume 
 
                                               A Ord Share B Ord Share 
                                               Shares Price Shares Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                        Annual LTIP  12,523 GBP7.33 31,309 GBP0.733 
                                        Recovery LTIP 20,873 GBP7.33 52,182 GBP0.733

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 29/09/2021

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                               Dawn Browne 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                         People & Talent Director / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                  Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                        Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                        213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                        A Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
                                        B Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                        A Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                        B Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
                                        Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & 
                                        Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction                    2020 
 
                                        Price       Volume 
 
                                               A Ord Share B Ord Share 
                                               Shares Price Shares Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                        Annual LTIP  12,523 GBP7.33 31,309 GBP0.733 
                                        Recovery LTIP 20,873 GBP7.33 52,182 GBP0.733

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 29/09/2021

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                               Jane Jones 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                         Marketing Director / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                  Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                        Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                        213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                        A Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
                                        B Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                        A Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                        B Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
                                        Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & 
                                        Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction                    2020 
 
                                        Price       Volume 
 
                                               A Ord Share B Ord Share 
                                               Shares Price Shares Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                        Annual LTIP  10,436 GBP7.33 26,091 GBP0.733 
                                        Recovery LTIP 17,394 GBP7.33 43,485 GBP0.733

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 29/09/2021

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123443 
EQS News ID:  1237703 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237703&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2021 13:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

FULLER SMITH & TURNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.