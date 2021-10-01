SHI UK Adds Stuart Little as Director of Cisco Solutions as division expands partnership internationally to better support global customers

SHI International, one of the world's largest IT solutions providers, announced that its UK division recently achieved Cisco Gold Integrator status after meeting rigorous personnel, specialization, and support requirements.

SHI has been a renewing Cisco Gold partner in the United States since 2012. Extending the partnership to the United Kingdom serves customers there with end-to-end solutions across all Cisco architectures. SHI will support customers' remote workforce, integrate security for increasingly distributed global teams, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives with extended infrastructure both on-premises and across multiple clouds.

SHI UK worked closely in partnership with Cisco to understand the needs and requirements for providing world-class support to international clients. To do this, SHI created a team of Cisco-certified professionals, including Stuart Little, who recently joined SHI as the Director of Cisco Solutions. This process is one that SHI looks to replicate as part of a larger growth strategy for achieving vendor certifications.

"This achievement is truly a team effort with multiple departments supporting our goals of meeting the Cisco Gold standard," said Donavan Hutchinson, Managing Director of SHI UK. "With Stuart Little now on board to guide our customers' support of Cisco solutions, we aim to expand our partnership with Cisco on a global level. He will help plan the continued development of our Cisco resources internally and translate that into expanded support for our customers internationally in the UK, EMEA, and Asia Pacific markets."

The Cisco Gold standard showcases SHI's highly-skilled workforce and ability to provide end-to-end complex Cisco solutions across multiple deployments, while offering best-in-class support to customers looking to transform, grow, and protect their businesses. With this Gold certification, SHI received specializations in customer service, advanced security architecture, data center architecture, and advanced enterprise networks architecture.

"Achieving this certification as SHI expands globally reinforces our commitment to providing customers with the most valuable solutions, regardless of where they are located," added Celeste Lee, Senior Vice President of SHI International. "This is a new era for SHI UK and our future international business. The Cisco partnership broadens our ability to serve our customers and grow our partnership with Cisco in support of our long term goals."

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry's most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

