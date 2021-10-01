Nyxoah: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 1, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the belowinformation following the issue of 27,000 new shares on September 30, 2021 pursuant to the exercise of subscription rights.

Share capital: EUR 4,388,714.69

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,547,359 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,547,359 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:

91 "2013 ESOP Warrants" issued on May 3, 2013 and 23 December 2014, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 45,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); 205 "2016 ESOP Warrants" issued on November 3, 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 102,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); 299 "2018 ESOP Warrants" issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 149,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); 520,500 "2020 ESOP Warrants" issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 520,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and 1,400,000 "2021 ESOP Warrants" issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,400,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).



