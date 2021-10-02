Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSXV: NSE) ("New Stratus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Greg Bay was elected to the Corporation's board of directors at the annual general meeting held on September 16, 2021. Mr. Bay is Managing Partner and Founder of Cypress Capital Management Ltd., a Canadian boutique money manager affiliated with AGF Management Ltd.

The Corporation also announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 3,500,000 common shares of the Corporation to various directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan and subject to any regulatory approval. Each stock option, vests immediately and is exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

Contact Information:

Jose Francisco Arata

Chief Executive Officer

jfarata@newstratus.energy

Wade Felesky

President

wfelesky@newstratus.energy

Mario Miranda

Chief Financial Officer

mmiranda@newstratus.energy

