Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 October 2021

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 October 2021 for the following Directors at 181.70 pence per Share in accordance with their quarterly purchase. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts:

Name of Position Number of Shares purchased on 4 Total cumulative disclosable interest Director October 2021 held (Shares) René Médori Non-executive 11,007 129,982 Chairman Andrea Abt Non-executive 2,751 33,555 Director Sara Akbar Non-executive 2,751 33,555 Director Matthias Non-executive 2,751 33,555 Bichsel Director David Davies Non-executive 2,751 47,787 Director George Pierson Non-executive 2,751 112,005 Director Francesca di Non-executive 2,751 28,617 Carlo Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 345,912,747 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4931

Tulchan Communications Group Ltd

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

