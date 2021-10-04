Anzeige
Montag, 04.10.2021
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Dow Jones News
04.10.2021 | 17:13
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding 04-Oct-2021 / 15:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 October 2021

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 October 2021 for the following Directors at 181.70 pence per Share in accordance with their quarterly purchase. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts: 

Name of    Position     Number of Shares purchased on        4 Total cumulative disclosable interest 
Director             October 2021                  held (Shares) 
René Médori  Non-executive   11,007                     129,982 
        Chairman 
Andrea Abt   Non-executive   2,751                     33,555 
        Director 
Sara Akbar   Non-executive   2,751                     33,555 
        Director 
Matthias    Non-executive   2,751                      33,555 
Bichsel    Director 
David Davies  Non-executive   2,751                     47,787 
        Director 
George Pierson Non-executive   2,751                     112,005 
        Director 
Francesca di  Non-executive   2,751                     28,617 
Carlo     Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 345,912,747 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4931

Tulchan Communications Group Ltd

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123540 
EQS News ID:  1238116 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238116&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 10:41 ET (14:41 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
