Montag, 04.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights 04-Oct-2021 / 15:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.

As at 30 September 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 A Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 B Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,466,013 C Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 1,264,145 A Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 B Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 39,818,194. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

4 October 2021

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  123541 
EQS News ID:  1238122 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238122&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 10:53 ET (14:53 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
