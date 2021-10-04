The "Serbia: Data Centre Landscape 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for Serbia.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Serbia.

Table of Contents

Digital Statistics Summary

Data Centre Connectivity

Serbia Power Supply Power types

The key 3rd party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Serbia

The key Data Centre Provider Profiles

Data Centre Space Forecast for Serbia

Data Centre Power Forecast for Serbia

Data Centre Power in kWH

The key Data Centre Clusters in Serbia

Data Centre Pricing Forecast for Serbia

A Data Centre Revenue Forecast for Serbia

A Public Cloud Forecast for Serbia

The key Trends for the Serbian Data Centre Market

The outlook for the Serbian Data Centre Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y90b85

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005779/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900