The "Serbia: Data Centre Landscape 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for Serbia.
The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Serbia.
Table of Contents
- Digital Statistics Summary
- Data Centre Connectivity
- Serbia Power Supply Power types
- The key 3rd party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Serbia
- The key Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Data Centre Space Forecast for Serbia
- Data Centre Power Forecast for Serbia
- Data Centre Power in kWH
- The key Data Centre Clusters in Serbia
- Data Centre Pricing Forecast for Serbia
- A Data Centre Revenue Forecast for Serbia
- A Public Cloud Forecast for Serbia
- The key Trends for the Serbian Data Centre Market
- The outlook for the Serbian Data Centre Market
