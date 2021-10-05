Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur updates its real estate strategy by implementing a master plan that allows future investments in sustainable assets.

Sustainable real estate management is crucial for municipalities to support urban development, increase financial returns from assets, and optimize administrative activity.

In its recent client story, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint shows how it assisted Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur, an intercommunal structure in the Southeast of France, in updating its real estate strategy. Based on a master plan, the administration can now optimize its property management and investments in sustainable assets.

BearingPoint leveraged its expertise in implementing real estate master plans and guided Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur through a six-step approach. Starting with the collection and consolidation of asset inventory followed by data cleansing, the process led to a complete and accurate master database. The real estate data was then examined using different analysis streams, including critical financial aspects, technical details, occupancy rates, and regulatory compliance.

Together with the client, BearingPoint defined a single real estate policy outlining the objectives, actions, and KPIs to follow for the next ten years. The defined asset-by-asset strategy indicated whether an asset should be sold, kept, or renovated and the likely costs of any actions.

"Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur has taken a major step towards achieving a sustainable urban future for its citizens. By implementing a real estate master data management plan and consolidating a comprehensive real estate strategy for the next ten years, the municipality laid a solid foundation to efficiently manage its propriety portfolio and drive sustainable asset investments," said Olivier Chappert, Partner at BearingPoint.

Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur now has an exhaustive inventory of its assets in the form of a complete database that helps them assess real estate risks and take actions concerning keeping, selling, or renovating each property. The client also gained a unique real estate policy, with an outline of recommendations for the next ten years to evaluate its real estate management success through over 50 KPIs.

"The study made it possible to identify operational scenarios to optimize the real estate portfolio occupied by our employees over the next decade and respond to the challenges of new ways of working," said Elodie Rostand, Project Manager of Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur real estate master plan.

Additionally, Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur has adopted new ways of working, switching from single-occupancy to shared-office desks in its real estate strategy. Based on recent trends towards increasing remote working schedules, "hot desking" has optimized the administrative offices' footprint and reduced maintenance costs.

About the Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur

Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur is a French public establishment of inter-municipal cooperation. Bringing together 49 municipalities, it is the first metropolis founded in France. It was created in 2012, and its current headquarters are located in Nice.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

