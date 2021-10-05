DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Contract

Aggregate Holdings SA: Strong leasing momentum in Quartier Heidestrasse, Berlin



05.10.2021 / 10:15

Luxembourg, 05 October 2021

SAP leases a further 7,000 sqm of office space in Quartier Heidestrasse

- SAP is extending its planned digital campus in Quartier Heidestrasse by 23%

- SAP has now signed leasing contracts totalling c.37,000 sqm in QH Track

- The new property will be ready for occupation from early 2023



Luxembourg, 5 October 2021. SAP Group, a market leader in business software, has signed a second lease in Quartier Heidestrasse in Berlin, thereby expanding its presence in the QH Track smart building complex to around 37,000 sqm. SAP is developing its "Digital Campus" in Quartier Heidestrasse and had signed a lease for 30,000 sqm earlier in 2019. The "Digital Campus" will serve to strengthen SAP Group's technology areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain.

Quartier Heidestrasse, an Aggregate flagship asset in Berlin, is the largest non-governmental real estate development in Germany with a gross leasing area of 232,000 m2 and is due to be fully completed by the end of 2023. SAP's lease expansion further evidences the location's exceptional quality. There continues to be improving momentum for Grade A office locations and product, with the smart, digitalised and sustainable infrastructure in the Quartier Heidestrasse district offering excellent conditions for businesses in the post-Covid 19 environment.

Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer and John Nacos, Chief Investment Officer at Aggregate Holdings, said: "The lease expansion by SAP highlights the dynamism in the prime Berlin commercial real estate market, with tech businesses being one of the key drivers of growth. This additional signing is a testament to the location of Quartier Heidestrasse and the high quality of office space being constructed."

For further details on Aggregate Holdings, a company presentation dated 5 October 2021 is available on the website: Investors | Aggregate (aggregateholdings.com)

About Quartier Heidestrasse

Quartier Heidestrasse is the city's largest project development. It comprises a multi-facetted and sophisticated urban district on an approx. 8.5 ha site, right in the centre of Berlin. The project combines all types of contemporary working and living environments: the six parts of the project comprise a total gross floor area of around 199,600 sqm of office and commercial space including a hotel and children's day nursery, and more than 940 rental apartments with around 95,400 sqm GFA. The first phase of project, QH Core, has been occupied since January 2021. QH Track and the remainder of the complex should be completed by end 2023. See: www.quartier-heidestrasse.com

About Aggregate Holdings

Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focused real estate investment company, with interests also in Portugal. The company has €8.3bn of assets and a project portfolio with €9.5bn Gross Development Value. In its Build & Hold division, Aggregate owns Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in central Berlin with c.295,000 sqm of gross construction area ("GCA"), Fürst, the prime commercial asset located on Kurfürstendamm in central Berlin with c. 183,000 sqm of GCA, and Walter and Green Living projects in Berlin with a combined GCA of 620,000 sqm. Aggregate also owns in its Build & Sell division VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal with c.570,000 sqm of GCA and €2.8bn Gross Development Value. Additionally, Aggregate holds the 26.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, one of Europe's largest residential players, and a 10.8% stake in S Immo AG, a German focused listed commercial company, among other investments.