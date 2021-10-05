Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Comments on "Short" Report

Company Remains Focused on Growth Strategy

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE (Amex):CEI) (" Camber " or the " Company ") has been made aware of the "Short" report issued today by Kerrisdale Capital. Regarding such report James Doris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camber, commented, "We are not involved in, nor do we comment on, the day-to-day trading of the company's common stock. I can say, however, that our business relationships are legitimate and that we are firmly committed to improving the organization's capitalization and executing on our growth strategy. With respect to the Company's public filings, our objective is for the Company to become current on or before the expiry of the Initial Cure Period as established by the New York Stock Exchange, which is on or about November 19, 2021."

Additional details regarding the timeline for the Company to file certain reports were included in Camber's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 24, 2021, and is available under " investors " - " SEC filings " at www.camber.energy.

About Camber:

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented energy company. Through a majority-owned subsidiary, Camber owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States, and provides custom energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

