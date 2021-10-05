Mirage Energy Corporation Pays Off Debt To Power Up Lending

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION (OTC PINK:MRGE) announces it has paid off its debt to Power Up Lending as of October 2, 2021. This should be a stabilizing factor to our stock. Furthermore, Mirage no longer has any overhanging notes to affect our market.

Mirage continues to move forward on our US/MEXICO projects with great success being made on all fronts. We are looking forward to closing on these in the very near future.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future financial performance. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statement. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgement as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risk, uncertainties and important factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected.

