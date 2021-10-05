Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Solis Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: SLMN) (FSE: 08W) (OTC: WMRSF) announces that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were re-elected. Accordingly, Jason Cubitt, Christopher Gale and Fred Tejada were duly re-appointed to the board of directors. In total, 8,382,572 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 25.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to set the number of directors of the Corporation at five (5) for the next year. The setting of the directors at five is subject to the Corporation's proposed listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") as described in the Information Circular dated August 17th, 2021 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announces that Ms. Chafika Eddine and Mr. Michael Parker were approved for appointment as independent board members subject to the Corporation's admission to the official list of the ASX.

Michael Parker

A mining geologist fluent in Spanish and French, Mike has extensive experience in exploration and project development, overseeing projects from discovery through construction to production. In 21 years with First Quantum Minerals (FQM), he held senior Exploration and Country Manager positions in DRC and Latin America. As an FQM Exploration Manager he was instrumental in two major copper discoveries, the Lonshi and Frontier mines in DRC.

Chafika Eddine

An ESG advisor with over 20 years of experience in corporate governance and sustainability. Chafika has worked and lived in the Americas and Europe, holding positions as VP Corporate Affairs for Bear Creek Mining, during the discovery of the Corani deposit, and Director Corporate Social Responsibility for Hudbay Minerals throughout the construction of the Constancia mine, both in Peru. She has also managed exploration offices for Anglo American and AngloGold Ashanti and performed consulting work in Chile for the Candelaria Mine.

Jason Cubitt, President and CEO stated, "We are thrilled to add two new additions of high caliber to the Solis team. Mike's deep operational and governmental experience in the region will be invaluable to Solis as we continue to expand our footprint in the region. Similarly, we're very fortunate to have Chafika returning to the Solis Board. Her range of professional experience from development to feasibility and mine construction stages will be integral to guiding and shaping our company."

About Solis Minerals

Solis Minerals is a Latin American focused mining exploration company. The Company has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Mostazal copper project in Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the world's premier copper production jurisdictions. The Company also holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt-source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

"Jason Cubitt"

Jason Cubitt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Solis Minerals Ltd.

jcubitt@solisminerals.com

solisminerals.com

Telephone: (877) 586-3840

