Juniper Advisory Welcomes Next Group of Senior Advisors

VAIL, CO and PHILADELPHIA, PA and PALM HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Juniper Advisory is pleased to announce the additions of Dr. Ernest Braxton, Michael C. Hemsley, and John Kosanovich as Senior Advisors.

"Our team consists of leaders with deep career expertise across the fields of medicine, financial services, law, and hospital administration. Our clients rely on Juniper to provide experienced, conflict free, and results oriented advice regarding once-in-a-generation decisions," said Jordan Shields, partner at Juniper Advisory.

Dr. Ernest Braxton is a Neurosurgeon at Vail Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery and a team physician for the US Ski and Snowboard Team. Prior to this, Braxton was the Chief of Neurosurgery at San Antonio Military Medical Center, the largest and highest acuity hospital in the US Military. He is graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and an Afghanistan war veteran with extensive experience caring for complex combat injuries during Operation Enduring Freedom. Braxton completed medical school at the University of Pennsylvania and was a neurosurgical resident at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh. He also holds an MBA from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon. Braxton currently serves as a consultant to several leading medical device companies in the field of surgeon education and technology innovation. He has a special interest in improving medical quality in rural health care systems.

Mike Hemsley was most recently Deputy General Counsel of Trinity Health, focusing on regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and M&A transactions for more than 90 hospitals in 21 states. Hemsley previously served on the adjunct faculty at St. Joseph's University teaching health law and policy courses. He sits on the boards of the Mid-Atlantic USATF, University of the Sciences, and Surry Senior Services. Hemsley holds a law degree from Villanova University and Masters in Legislative Affairs from George Washington University. He is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, and the District of Columbia Bar Association, served on the board of the Healthcare Compliance Association, and authored "Corporate Responsibility and Corporate Compliance: A Resource for Health Care Boards of Directors," sponsored in part by the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

John Kosanovich is a retired healthcare CEO with over 40 years of leadership and consulting experience. He spent 20 years as CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown, WI leading it thru an organizational transformation. That transaction was the first, and remains the only, whole hospital joint venture with an equity sponsored company in the state. Kosanovich served on the Boards of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Rural Wisconsin Hospital Cooperative and Voluntary Hospitals of America. He holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin and is a Life Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"Adding Ernest, Mike, and John to the Juniper team furthers our reputation as the largest and most experienced firm in the country focused exclusively on nonprofit mergers and acquisitions," said Rex Burgdorfer, partner at Juniper Advisory. "This network of senior advisors increases the breadth and depth of service we are able to deliver to our clients."

About Juniper Advisory

Juniper is a specialized, independent advisory firm focused exclusively on providing hospitals, health systems, and institutions of higher education with expert guidance related to partnerships, affiliations, joint ventures, and a range of M&A strategies. Over the last 30 years, the Juniper team has worked with more than 200 of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations on strategic business combinations and has advised on many of the most complex and innovative transactions in the hospital industry.

Additional information about Juniper Advisory can be found at www.juniperadvisory.com.

Contacts

Juniper Advisory

Angela Adams

Media Relations

(312) 506-3000

aadams@juniperadvisory.com

SOURCE: Juniper Advisory

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666897/Juniper-Advisory-Welcomes-Next-Group-of-Senior-Advisors