EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ACER-001 to Treat Urea Cycle Disorders
FDA sets PDUFA target action date of June 5, 2022
Acer's 505(b)(2) NDA is supported by results from two previously announced bioequivalence (BE) trials in which ACER-001 showed similar relative bioavailability for both phenylbutyrate (PBA) and phenylacetate (PAA), the active metabolite of sodium phenylbutyrate, compared to the reference listed drug, BUPHENYL(R) (sodium phenylbutyrate).
"With FDA commencing a substantive review of our NDA, ACER-001 is one step closer to potentially providing an alternative treatment option for patients with UCDs," said Chris Schelling, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Acer. "We look forward to working with the FDA during their review of our application. In addition, we continue to collaborate with our partners to ensure we are well positioned to support a successful commercial launch of ACER-001, subject to FDA approval."
Jack Weinstein, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Relief, added, "Our collaboration with Acer is thriving and we are pleased with the progress they have made in advancing ACER-001. In parallel with Acer's activities, we continue to execute on our global commercial strategy for ACER-001 which includes our intended submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the treatment of patients with UCDs in Europe in Q2/Q3 2022."
Parties interested in the ACER-001 program for UCDs may sign up for updates at:
ACER-001 is an investigational product candidate which has not been approved by FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or any other regulatory authority. There is no guarantee that this product candidate will receive regulatory authority approval in any territory or become commercially available for the indications under investigation.
About UCDs
Current medical treatments for patients with UCDs include nitrogen scavengers, RAVICTI(R) and BUPHENYL(R), in which the active pharmaceutical ingredients are glycerol phenylbutyrate and sodium phenylbutyrate, respectively. According to a 2016 study by Shchelochkov et al., published in Molecular Genetics and Metabolism Reports, while nitrogen scavenging medications have been shown to be effective in helping to manage ammonia levels in some patients with UCDs, non-compliance with treatment is common. Reasons referenced for non-compliance associated with some available medications include unpleasant taste, frequency with which medication must be taken, required number of pills, and the high cost of the medication.3
About ACER-001
About Acer Therapeutics Inc.
About RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit
1. Ah Mew N, et al. Urea cycle disorders overview. Gene Reviews. Seattle, Washington: University of Washington, Seattle; 1993.
2. Häberle J, et al. Suggested guidelines for the diagnosis and management of urea cycle disorders. Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases. 2012;7(32).
3. Shchelochkov OA, et al. Barriers to drug adherence in the treatment of urea cycle disorders: Assessment of patient, caregiver and provider perspectives. Mol Genet Metab. 2016;8:43-47.
Acer Forward-Looking Statements
Relief Forward-Looking Statements
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
|Avenue de Sécheron 15
|1202 Genève
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100191136
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1238567
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
1238567 06-Oct-2021 CET/CEST