TUI AG (TUI) TUI provides a Q4 post-close trading update and announces further strengthening of its balance sheet via fully underwritten EUR1.1bn capital increase 06-Oct-2021

Hanover, 6. October 2021.

TUI AG ("TUI" or the "Company", and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group")

TUI provides a Q4 post-close trading update and announces further strengthening of its balance sheet via fully underwritten EUR1.1bn capital increase

Prior to entering its close period ahead of reporting its full year results for the twelve months ending 30 September 2021 in December, TUI Group announces the following update.

Latest Trends and Highlights

-- Overall Summer 21 programme1 totals 5.2m bookings, an increase of c.1.1m since Q3 update

-- Over 2.6m customers have taken a TUI holiday during July & August (FY20 Jul & Aug: 1.3m customers)

-- Summer 21 bookings in Germany and the Netherlands well ahead of Summer 19 levels in recent weeks

-- Capacity plans for peak Summer period (July to October) flexed to between 50%-60% due to subdued UKbookings

-- UK Winter 21/22 bookings1 trending strongly since UK Government travel update on 17 September

-- As of 4 October 2021, the Group's total cash and available facilities amounts to EUR3.4bn

-- Following the completion of the capital increase, cash and available facilities will increase by c.EUR1.1bnto EUR4.5bn

-- Drawings under c.EUR3.0bn KfW RCF facilities reduced to EUR375m as at 4 October 2021

Capital Increase

The Executive Board of TUI resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board of the Company, to launch a fully underwritten capital increase with subscription rights (the "Subscription Rights) to raise gross proceeds of c.EUR1.1bn (the "Rights Issue" or the "Offering").

523,520,778 new ordinary registered shares with no par value of the Company (the "New Shares") will be offered at a subscription ratio of 10:21 (10 New Shares for every 21 existing shares). The Subscription Price of EUR2.15 per New Share represents a discount to TERP (theoretical ex-rights price) of 35.1%.

TUI's largest shareholder, Unifirm Limited ("Unifirm"), with a 32.0% holding in the Company, has undertaken to exercise all Subscription Rights attributable to its shareholding at the Subscription Price and to subscribe directly for these New Shares (the "Unifirm Commitment").

Unifirm has also undertaken not to dispose, sell or transfer (i) any of its existing shares or (ii) any of its Subscription Rights or any New Shares acquired pursuant to the Unifirm Commitment until the final settlement of the Offering or 16 November 2021, whichever is the latest.

Transaction Highlights

-- c.EUR1.1bn capital increase to strengthen the balance sheet further - maximise long-term opportunities

-- Less than 12 months since the last support package, successfully reduced drawings of the c.EUR3bn2 KfWfacilities to below EUR0.4bn

-- Capital increase would reduce RCF KfW drawings to zero (plus reduce RCF Banks drawings)

-- Convertible tap, RIU entity disposal and offering proceeds, combined with a better than expectedcash-flow in Q4, result in:? a pro-forma gross debt reduction from EUR8.7bn3 to c.EUR6.5bn and - a strong financial headroom of c.EUR4.5bn

-- All financial measures are important steps towards returning to gross leverage ratio of around 3x

2 KfW facilities consisting of Unsecured RCF EUR2.85bn and secured RCF EUR170m (reduced by EUR30m from EUR200m to EUR170m on 30 September 2021) = EUR3.02bn

3 Financial liabilities incl. lease liabilities of EUR7.9bn plus EUR0.8bn net pension obligation

TUI Investment Case Highlights

-- A Market leader with a strong brand:? strategically well-positioned within the growing tourism market (>GDP); and - to benefit from strong rebound post pandemic crisis

-- Integrated business model - unique holiday experiences helping to create moments for our customers thatmake life richer

-- Pioneering sustainable tourism - driving positive change for people and communities

-- Digital transformation and Global Realignment Programme of c.EUR400m - emerge leaner post Covid-19

-- Strong pipeline of Summer 2021 and Winter 2021/22 bookings - demonstrate clear appetite and pent-updemand for TUI holidays

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to reduce interest costs and net debt by reducing current drawings 1. Under the KfW Facility, under which as at 4 October 2021, the latest practicable date prior to the dateof the Prospectuses, the Company had drawn EUR375.0 million, and 2. Under the Cash Facility, under which as at 4 October 2021, the latest practicable date prior to the dateof the Prospectuses, the Company had drawn EUR1,486.5 million.

As a result, taking into account the expected net proceeds of the Offering of around EUR1,099.5 million, the current drawings under the KfW Facility would be reduced by EUR375.0 million to zero and the current drawings under the Cash Facility would be reduced by the remaining net proceeds of EUR724.5 million to EUR762.0 million.

Friedrich Joussen, TUI Group CEO said:

"The Offering will enable us to take a significant step forward, increasing our ability to take advantage of the business opportunities resulting from the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. It will provide us with a capital structure more appropriate for more normal operating conditions."

Current Trading

Overall Summer 21 programme4 now totals 5.2m bookings, an increase of c.1.1m bookings since our August update. As anticipated, we have seen strong improving trends over recent weeks with bookings in Germany and the Netherlands in particular, well ahead of Summer 2019 levels. This reflects the higher level of confidence in departure in our Continental European markets with load factor improvement in the last two to three weeks before departure evident of the short-term booking trend and pent-up demand for our holidays. Over 2.6m customers departed for their TUI holidays during July and August, doubling the 1.3m customers who travelled in July and August last year.

For peak summer period to date (July to October), we have so far operated a capacity of 42% for July and 48% for August. In contrast to our Continental European markets, UK departures have remained largely subdued since our last update, with a nearly unchanged traffic light system limiting the return of popular destinations such as Turkey, Egypt and the Dominican Republic. As a result, we now expect to operate a capacity for peak summer period (July to October) of between c.50% and c.60%. Peak summer period bookings4 (July to October) are currently 49% of 2019 levels with ASP up 2% (overall Summer 2021 bookings4 are down 63% with ASP up 5% versus Summer 19).

The recent announcement on 17 September 2021 by the UK government to adopt a similar travel framework as our European markets is a clear step to further reopening international travel for our UK customers. With a very notable pick-up in UK bookings over the most recent weeks since the announcement, particularly for our Winter 2021/22 programme where we have seen UK daily bookings trending strongly, we are confident this will enable a stronger return for the UK market in the coming months.

For the overall Winter 2021/22 programme4, bookings at this stage are 54% of Winter 2018/19 levels and ASP is up +14%. With travel restrictions now largely lifted for short and medium-haul winter destinations in our key markets, and supported by the increasing vaccination rates of the EU and UK adult population, (the EU has reached its target to fully vaccinate 70% of its adult population by end of August 2021 and the UK has fully vaccinated 83% of its population aged over 16 as of 28 September 2021), we expect a wider return to international travel this Winter 2021/22. Subsequently we expect capacity will be significantly better than the previous Winter 2020/21 season and we would at this stage plan to operate between c.60% to c.80% of a normalised programme, with long-haul destinations expected to recover more slowly. In general, our integrated model and own long-haul fleet means we are agile enough to flexibly adjust plans in the short-term, to both meet demand and to ensure a range of attractive winter destinations are available for our customers. Canaries, Mainland Spain, Egypt and Cape Verde are likely to form the bulk of our holiday offer this upcoming winter and we will aim to drive high load factors on these popular routes.

For Summer 2022, we have a very encouraging pipeline of 1.6m bookings4, which is an increase of c.326k bookings since our Q3 update, driven by a mix of rebookings and new bookings, reaffirming the strong intention to travel and appetite for TUI holidays. Overall Summer 2022 bookings4 are up 54% and ASP is up 15% versus Summer 2019. We believe many customers will continue to want to secure their summer holidays in advance, with Turkey, Florida, Greece, and Cyprus the most popular destinations at present. With the strong indications of pent-up demand, we believe Summer 2022 volumes will likely recover close to normalised levels of Summer 2019

In Hotels & Resorts, as of the end of September, 335 hotels were in operation, (c.93% of own group portfolio) up from 283 at the end of June, across destinations such as Spain, Greece, Turkey, and Mexico, delivering good occupancies and average rates in the current trading environment, benefitting from our integrated model and diversified markets. During the most recent weeks, bookings at many of our re-opened hotels have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises are currently operating 11 ships out of their 12-ship fleet, offering itineraries across Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, with the brand new expedition class Hanseatic spirit launched on 26 August 2021. We see a clear short-term booking trend for 2021 and booking levels for 2022 and 2023 are currently within historical ranges and at slightly higher rates.

Marella Cruises is currently operating 3 ships out of its 4 ships fleet, offering a combination of domestic UK sailings since end of June and itineraries to the Mediterranean since the start of September. We see continued good demand of winter long-haul itineraries, in particular to Barbados. Early sales for Summer 2022 are well positioned, supported by both rebookings and new bookings.

In TUI Musement, our excursions, tours and activities materially recommenced from mid-June, in line with the restart of operations and capacity level operated by our Markets & Airlines segment. Year to date5, we have already sold c.1.6m excursions, tours and activities.

Liquidity position

As of 4 October 2021, the Group's total cash and available facilities amounts to EUR3.4bn, ahead of our 9 August position due to the nature of short-term bookings and resulting improvement in working capital. Overall recent cash development has been clearly positive, better than our previously communicated Q4 assumptions "of towards net cash neutral". As a result of the application of the net proceeds from the capital increase, cash and available will increase by c.EUR1.1bn to EUR4.5bn, following the completion of the Offering. Drawings under our c.EUR3.0bn KfW RCF facilities have reduced to EUR375m as at 4 October 2021.

Prospectuses

A prospectus (the "German Prospectus") setting out the full details of the Offering, including a full timetable of key dates, is expected to be approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin") on 6 October 2021. For the purposes of the public offering in the United Kingdom and the UK Admission (as defined below), a separate prospectus (the "UK Prospectus" and together with the German Prospectus, the "Prospectuses") is expected to be approved on the same day by the FCA. Both Prospectuses will be available on the Company's website (https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investoren/capital-increase-october-2021). A copy of the German Prospectus will also be available on the website of BaFin (www.bafin.de) and the website of the European Securities And Markets Authority (ESMA) (https://registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/), and a copy of the UK Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at (https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism). The information in this announcement should be read in conjunction with both Prospectuses.

Unifirm has undertaken to exercise all Subscription Rights attributable to its shareholding at the Subscription Price and to subscribe directly for these New Shares. The remainder of the capital increase is fully underwritten with Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BofA Securities Europe S.A. Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and HSBC acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Natixis acting as Joint Bookrunners. Barclays Bank PLC and Merrill Lynch International are acting as joint sponsors to the Company.

Details of the Rights Issue

The New Shares:

-- will be offered in a subscription offer (Bezugsangebot) to existing shareholders by way of (i) a publicoffering in Germany and the United Kingdom, (ii) private placements in the United States to qualified institutionalbuyers as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and (iii)private placements to eligible investors outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance onRegulation S under the Securities Act (the "Subscription Offer"); and

-- not subscribed for in the Subscription Offer (the "Rump Shares"), will be offered in private placementsto eligible or qualified investors in certain other jurisdictions (the "Rump Placement", and, together with theSubscription Offer, the "Offering").

The subscription rights to the New Shares (the "Subscription Rights") may be traded on the HSE and the FSE and the DI Pre-Emptive Rights may be traded on a multilateral trading facility of the London Stock Exchange at the times indicated in the timetable below.

The Subscription Rights (ISIN DE000TUAG1D6) of the existing shareholders other than Unifirm and attributable to the existing shares of the Company (ISIN DE000TUAG000 / WKN TUAG00 and Temporary ISIN DE000TUAG323 / WKN TUAG32) will automatically be delivered by Clearstream Banking Aktiengesellschaft, Mergenthalerallee 61, 65760 Eschborn, Germany, to the custodian banks on 12 October 2021 as per the holding on 11 October 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CEST (the record date). The custodian banks are responsible for booking the Subscription Rights to the eligible custodian accounts of such existing shareholders.

Investors holding depositary interests over the Company's shares ("DIs") on 11 October 2021 will be credited with pre-emptive subscription rights ("DI Pre-Emptive Rights") that will allow them to acquire additional DIs representing New Shares at the Subscription Ratio and at the Subscription Price. Investors may exercise their DI Pre-Emptive Rights from and including 12 October 2021 (after being credited with them) up to 10:00 (BST) on 26 October 2021 (the "DI Pre-Emptive Rights Subscription Period"). The DI Pre-Emptive Rights will expire at the end of the DI Pre-Emptive Rights Subscription Period.

Unexercised Subscription Rights or DI Pre-Emptive Rights will lapse and will not automatically be sold. The New Shares to which those unexercised Subscription Rights or DI Pre-Emptive Rights relate may be sold in the Rump Placement. Therefore, shareholders or investors who take no action will not receive any compensation for any unexercised Subscription Rights or DI Pre-Emptive Rights and will be diluted.

Applications will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market segment of the Hanover Stock Exchange (the "HSE") and to be included and admitted to trading in the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE"). Applications will also be made to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for the New Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on its Main Market for listed securities (the "UK Admission").

Expected Capital Increase Timetable

Expected timetable of principal events in Germany and in the United Kingdom:

6 October Approval of the German Prospectus by BaFin and approval of the UK Prospectus by the FCA 2021 6 October Publication of the German Prospectus and the UK Prospectus 2021 7 October International transfers of shares in the Company between the CREST system in the UK and the Clearstream 2021 system in Germany paused from close of business 7 October Subscription Offer published 2021 8 October Subscription Period begins; Subscription Rights trading on HSE and FSE begins 2021 11 October Record date for Subscription Rights entitlements 2021 DI Pre-Emptive Rights Subscription Period begins; DI Pre-Emptive Rights begin trading on a multilateral 12 October trading facility of the London Stock Exchange 2021 International transfers of shares in the Company between the CREST system in the UK and the Clearstream system in Germany resume from open of business 21 October Subscription Rights and DI Pre-Emptive Rights cease trading 2021 26 October Subscription Period and DI Pre-Emptive Rights Subscription Period end 2021 27 October Rump Placement, if any 2021 2 November Commencement of trading in the New Shares 2021 Settlement of New Shares with shareholders and investors

ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/ Controlling & Corporate Finance Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1425 Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435 Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823 Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318 Media Tel: + 49 (0)511 566 6024 Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations

