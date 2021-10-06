Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, today announces the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with the Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment (CSTB, the Scientific and Technical Center for Building) and is thus strengthening its relations with that organization, a public industrial and commercial company (EPIC) that undertakes 5 key activities: research and expertise, assessment, testing, certification and the dissemination of knowledge.

The CSTB's objective is to imagine the buildings and cities of the future by guiding and securing sustainable construction and renovation projects. Its goal is to improve the quality of life of the people who use them while anticipating the effects of climate change. To achieve this goal, the center fosters the emergence of innovations and their access to the market by attributing assessments (performance and durability levels) and delivering certifications.

In this respect, the CSTB has been accompanying Hoffmann Green Cement since 2017 by assessing the performance, durability and safety of its low-carbon cements. Hoffmann Green Cement's strategy in terms of Research and Development is to continually invest in the development of new decarbonized technologies. The signing of this agreement will allow the Company to benefit over the long term from optimized lead-times in the processing of its dossiers for the assessment of its current and future technologies.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "A result of the very close cooperation between our teams and the CSTB teams since 2017 and the mutual trust that has been created, this partnership agreement represents a decisive step for the Company. Indeed, our current clients and the building sector players interested in our technologies are coming to us for a growing number of applications for our low-carbon cements. This deal will enable us to accelerate the assessment of our technologies to provide the best possible response to the current and future challenges facing the construction sector

Stéphanie Bondoux, Director of Certification and Accreditation,added: "This partnership agreement further consolidates our relationship with the CSTB and marks our perfect integration within the French building sector's regulatory and insurance landscape. Furthermore, it will help us meet the growing demand for our effective and sustainable solutions

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

