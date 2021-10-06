Joint study examining usage of cloud-native technologies among 200 companies in Germany

Findings to be presented at ECN Summit, October 28, in Frankfurt am Main

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and EuroCloud Native (ECN), an initiative of EuroCloud Deutschland_eco e. V., the association of the cloud computing industry in Germany, announced today they are conducting a first-ever study on the state of the cloud-native market in Germany.

The ISG Pulse Check survey, conducted on behalf of ECN, is asking 200 companies in Germany about their current and planned use of cloud-native technologies and the extent to which they are currently benefiting from them. It will also identify the criteria companies use to select service providers in this space. The survey results will be presented at the ECN Summit, October 28 in Frankfurt am Main.

Cloud-native technologies enable organizations to build and run scalable applications on cloud infrastructure. They include various tools and techniques, such as containers, service meshes and microservices, used by software developers to exploit the flexibility, scalability and resiliency of cloud computing.

"From serverless applications and DevSecOps to microservices and containers, companies in Germany are linking their business processes more closely to public cloud software, for greater speed and flexibility," said Heiko Henkes, director of ISG Research in Germany, who oversees the firm's ISG Provider Lens evaluation research there. "Our survey for ECN will reveal the current maturity of the cloud-native technologies market in Germany."

"The ECN community brings together the innovative power of the public cloud industry in Germany. Together with ISG and our members, we will examine, through this survey, the potential of cloud-native technologies from the enterprise user perspective," said Dr. Nils Kaufmann, head of ECN.

"The cloud-native market in Germany is highly complex and fragmented. Through this research, ISG and ECN will show the landscape in a clearly defined way for ECN members and their potential customers," said Felix Höger, board member at EuroCloud Germany.

Eight member companies of the ECN have been involved in the project and have contributed to the design of the survey: Alice&Bob.Company, CLOUDETEER, Cloudwürdig, Deepshore, GECKO (a member of the release42 Group), globaldatanet, Kubermatic and tecRacer Consulting.

Further information on the ISG Pulse Check is available at www.eurocloudnative.de/isgpulsecheck

Note to Editors: ISG and EuroCloud Native will present the results of the study on October 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., CET, during an online press conference. Click here to register.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About EuroCloud Native (ECN)

EuroCloud Native (www.eurocloudnative.de) is an initiative within EuroCloud Deutschland_eco e. V. (EuroCloud), the association of the cloud computing industry in Germany. Since 2020, the ECN has specifically targeted providers of public cloud-based solutions and services, which are mostly young companies or start-ups. Founded by experts, the ECN is not only a specialist forum for cloud-native topics, but also a point of contact for questions from the media.

About EuroCloud Germany_eco e. V.

EuroCloud Deutschland (www.eurocloud.de) is the association of the German cloud computing industry and represents it in the pan-European EuroCloud network. EuroCloud Germany is committed to acceptance and demand-oriented provision of cloud services on the German market. In doing so, the association is in constant dialog with the European partners of the EuroCloud network in order to find global solutions and prepare the ground for international business relationships. EuroCloud Germany was founded in December 2009 and is affiliated with eco Verband der Internetwirtschaft e. V.

About eco Association of the Internet Economy e. V.

With over 1,100 member companies, eco (www.eco.de) is the largest association of the Internet industry in Europe. Since 1995, eco has been instrumental in shaping the Internet, promoting new technologies, creating framework conditions and representing the interests of its members vis-à-vis politicians and in international bodies. The reliability and strengthening of the digital infrastructure, IT security and trust, as well as ethically oriented digitization, are the focal points of the association's work. eco is committed to a free, technology-neutral and powerful Internet.

