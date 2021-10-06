The DECT Forum is delighted to announce the winners of the DECT Award 2021 in four product categories. The Award winners have been selected by a prestigious jury and were presented in a virtual ceremony at the annual member meeting of the DECT Forum. Thanks to all participants and congratulations to the winners:

Mission-critical Teamwork (where exceptionally high Quality of Service is crucial in situations where failure is not an option):

Winner (outstanding):

Pro11 Healthcare Headset System, Quail Digital

Care and Security (helping to secure the home or office, or helping to take care of the sick and vulnerable):

Winner:

DA1432XL, Dosch&Amand

Highly commended:

SmartCare, Gigaset

Smart Office, Snom

Business from Home (helping to keep us all connected and productive while getting the job done at home):

Highly commended:

VIP DECT Server ONE, Spectralink

Behind the Scenes (playing an important part in delivering services and benefits but rarely seen by members of the public):

Winner:

AMiE for DECT, Spectralink

"On behalf of the industry I would like to congratulate all winners of the 2021 Awards. The impressive quality of applications for this competition shows strong commitment of the industry and proves its powerful creativity and strong innovation in all categories", says Andreas Zipp, Chairman of the DECT Forum. "I would like to most sincerely thank the Award's jury for their decisions. Jury members Dr. Mike Short (Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK Government) and Adrian Scrase (CTO, ETSI) were challenged by the variety of praiseworthy products."

