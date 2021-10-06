Nasdaq Tallinn: Conditional listing of Enefit Green AS shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-06 11:48 CEST -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on October 6, 2021 to approve Enefit Green AS application and to list its up to 270,609,800 shares with nominal value of 1 euro (Enefit Green share, ISIN code: EE3100137985) on Baltic Main List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The first listing day of Enefit Green AS shares will be October 21, 2021 or on a date close to it. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.