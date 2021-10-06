InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.: InsuraGuest Launches ISGTravel.com, a Travel Insurance Platform for Commercial and Business Travelers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) (the "Company" or "InsuraGuest"), through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary InsuraGuest, announce the launch of its state-of-the-art travel insurance platform, ISGTravel.com (ISGT)

ISGT is powered by InsuraGuest's insurtech platform, which will digitally deliver Travel Insurance policies to retail buyers on the ISGTravel.com website. Additionally, the platform will seamlessly integrate its' API into online travel booking and agent destinations. The travel Insurance product created by InsuraGuest Technologies is now available in US for all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, where the InsuraGuest Insurance Agency is licensed to sell insurance.

ISGT's offering includes but not limited to:

Trip Cancellation

Trip Interruption

Trip Delay

Medical Evacuation and Repatriation of Remain

Accidental & Sickness Medical Expense

ISGT also offers enhanced coverages, such as Cancel for Any Reason, Interruption for Any Reason, Accident Death and Dismemberment Air Flight Only, Baggage & Personal Effects - Electronic Equipment, Rental Car Damage or Theft, Travel Inconvenience, and Travel Inconvenience - Bed Rest.

"We are now taking digital travel insurance, harnessing the power of our insurtech platform, and delivering our new product line to both business and commercial travelers via online travel agencies and booking platforms," states Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest. "Additionally, by offering travel insurance through www.ISGTravel.com we are protecting people as they start to travel again."

InsuraGuest Insurance Agency will administer ISGTravel.com policies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:IGSIF) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that's disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to deliver digital insurance to multiple sectors. We're transforming the way insurance is delivered with the revolutionary idea that insurance should be bought, not sold.

CA / LIC: 6001686

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful; the Insurance industry is intensely competitive in the business owner policy sector and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the company; acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies; if the company fails to achieve market acceptance it will significantly impact its results and financial resources; achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

