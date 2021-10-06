Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance: (Noch-)Geheimtipp könnte bald Mainstream gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KT6M ISIN: XS2378483494 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
IUTECREDIT FINANCE SARL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IUTECREDIT FINANCE SARL 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
06.10.2021 | 14:41
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: About Listing of IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-06 14:38 CEST --


Nasdaq announces that IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. (IuteCredit Finance senior
secured bonds, ISIN code: XS2378483494) will be listed on the Baltic Bond List
on Monday, October 11, 2021 or on a date close to it. 

According to the decision made by The Listing and Surveillance Committee of
Nasdaq Tallinn on September 16, 2021, IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. bonds were
set to be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List on October 7, 2021 or on a date
close to it. 

The settlement process of IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. bonds will not be
completed as previously expected by October 7, due to technical reasons arising
from a large number of subscribers during IuteCredit Finance IPO. 
Therefore the first trading day will be on Monday, October 11 or on a date
close to it. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
IUTECREDIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.