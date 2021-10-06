Nasdaq Tallinn: About Listing of IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-06 14:38 CEST -- Nasdaq announces that IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. (IuteCredit Finance senior secured bonds, ISIN code: XS2378483494) will be listed on the Baltic Bond List on Monday, October 11, 2021 or on a date close to it. According to the decision made by The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on September 16, 2021, IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. bonds were set to be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List on October 7, 2021 or on a date close to it. The settlement process of IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l. bonds will not be completed as previously expected by October 7, due to technical reasons arising from a large number of subscribers during IuteCredit Finance IPO. Therefore the first trading day will be on Monday, October 11 or on a date close to it. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.