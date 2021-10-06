The "Italy Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the Italian Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box Italian Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Italy
- Key Italian Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Italian Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)
- Italian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)
- Italian Data Centre Power costs in Euro per kWH
- The Key Italian Data Centre Clusters
- Italian Data Centre Pricing Forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)
- Italian Data Centre Revenues in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- Italian Public Cloud Revenues in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- The Key Trends in the Italian Data Centre Market
- Italian Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Telecom Italia Rome (Acilia) Data Centre
