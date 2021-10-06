Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance: (Noch-)Geheimtipp könnte bald Mainstream gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJTC ISIN: US1724062096 Ticker-Symbol: IQ51 
Tradegate
05.10.21
19:42 Uhr
2,240 Euro
-0,010
-0,44 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CINEDIGM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CINEDIGM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1202,16015:47
2,1302,16015:47
ACCESSWIRE
06.10.2021 | 15:32
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company will be presenting virtually at the 14th annual Main Event on October 13th at 9:00AM ET.Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Cinedigm Networks, will be giving the presentation.

"We are delighted to be presenting again this year at the LD Micro event. Under an experienced senior leadership team, Cinedigm has been an innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for two decades now. Over the past few years, we have transformed from a digital cinema equipment company to being a leading independent streaming company of channels and content driven first and foremost by technological innovation. I look forward to providing an update on our corporate strategy and key investment highlights at the conference," commented Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Cinedigm Networks.

Event: Cinedigm Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event
Date: Wednesday, October 13th
Time: On demand as of 9:00 AM (ET)

Register to watch the presentation here.

An archive of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website under the events section at investor.cinedigm.com

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The Main Event will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

The festivities run from 6:00 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT / 9:00 AM ET - 8:30 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium content, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

For additional information:

Media Contact:Investor Relations Contact:
DKC Public RelationsHigh Touch Investor Relations
cinedigm@dkcnews.comCinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667018/Cinedigmto-Present-at-LD-Micro-Main-Event-on-October-13-2021

CINEDIGM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.