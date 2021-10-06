DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond

IuteCredit announces settlement and listing of EUR 75 million 11% corporate bond 2021/2026



06.10.2021 / 15:30

Tallinn, Estonia, 6 October 2021. IuteCredit Group ("Iute") announces the settlement of its EUR 75 million 11% Senior Secured Corporate Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: XS2378483494) issued through its fully owned subsidiary IuteCredit Finance S.a.r.l. to professional and retail investors.

Listing of the new bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected for today, 6 October 2021, and on the Regulated Market of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange within eight days. The prospectus approved by the CSSF (Luxembourg supervisory authority) including supplements to the increase of the aggregate principal amount by EUR 25 million and to fix the interest rate for the new EUR 75 million bonds at 11% is available on the Group's website at iutecredit.com/prospectus.

Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as Capital Markets Partner to the Group.



Contact:

IuteCredit Europe AS

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About IuteCredit:

Iute - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in installment loans and payment services via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of Iute is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com

