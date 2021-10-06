The "The Netherlands Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the Dutch Data Centre market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box Dutch Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the Netherlands
- Key Dutch Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Dutch Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)
- Dutch Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)
- Dutch Data Centre Power Costs (in euro per kWH)
- The Key Dutch Data Centre Clusters
- Dutch Data Centre Pricing Forecasts in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)
- Dutch Data Centre Revenue Forecasts in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- Dutch Public Cloud Revenue Forecasts in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- The Key Trends in the Dutch Data Centre Market
- Dutch Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Equinix Data Centre
- Interxion Data Centre
