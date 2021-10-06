The "The Netherlands Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the Dutch Data Centre market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary Box Dutch Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the Netherlands

Key Dutch Data Centre Provider Profiles

Dutch Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)

Dutch Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)

Dutch Data Centre Power Costs (in euro per kWH)

The Key Dutch Data Centre Clusters

Dutch Data Centre Pricing Forecasts in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)

Dutch Data Centre Revenue Forecasts in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

Dutch Public Cloud Revenue Forecasts in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

The Key Trends in the Dutch Data Centre Market

Dutch Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Equinix Data Centre

Interxion Data Centre

