The "Switzerland Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the Swiss Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary Box Switzerland Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Switzerland

The Key Swiss Data Centre Provider Profiles

Swiss Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)

Swiss Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)

Swiss Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH

The Key Swiss Data Centre Clusters

Swiss Data Centre Pricing Forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW (2020 to 2024)

Swiss Data Centre Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

Swiss Public Cloud Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

The Key Trends in the Swiss Data Centre Market

Swiss Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

DataHub Biel Data Centre

Equinix Data Centre

Green.ch Lupfig Data Centre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tcv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005673/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900