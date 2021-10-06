The "Switzerland Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the Swiss Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box Switzerland Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Switzerland
- The Key Swiss Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Swiss Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)
- Swiss Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)
- Swiss Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH
- The Key Swiss Data Centre Clusters
- Swiss Data Centre Pricing Forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW (2020 to 2024)
- Swiss Data Centre Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- Swiss Public Cloud Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- The Key Trends in the Swiss Data Centre Market
- Swiss Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- DataHub Biel Data Centre
- Equinix Data Centre
- Green.ch Lupfig Data Centre
