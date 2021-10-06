Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
Invitation To CTT Systems AB's (Publ.) Presentation of The Interim Report For Q3 2021

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

CTT Systems' Interim Report for Q3 2021 will be published on October 28 2021, at 08.00 (CEST).

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The Interim Report will be presented by Torbjörn Johansson, CEO.
  • To participate in webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:
    SE +46 8 505 583 74
    UK +44 333 300 92 63
  • The webcast can be followed via the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/ctt-systems-q3-2021
  • The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information:

Torbjörn Johansson, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 01 alt. Mobile. 070-665 24 46 or email: torbjorn.johansson@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

Attachments

CTT Systems AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667029/Invitation-To-CTT-Systems-ABs-Publ-Presentation-of-The-Interim-Report-For-Q3-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
