Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 Formulation
Notice of allowance of ACER-001 formulation composition of matter patent application strengthens proprietary position in U.S. until 2036
The USPTO issues a patent Notice of Allowance after it determines a patent should be granted upon completion of any outstanding administrative requirements. Acer's patent is expected to be issued in the fourth quarter of 2021 and expire in 2036. If it receives marketing approval for ACER-001, Acer intends to submit the patent for listing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in its Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, or Orange Book.
"We are extremely pleased to have received this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for our proprietary formulation of ACER-001 as we continue to advance its development to potentially treat patients with Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs), Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD) and other possible indications," said Jeff Davis, Chief Business Officer at Acer. "This Notice marks another important milestone in our pursuit of possible ACER-001 commercialization while we prepare to bring this treatment to UCDs patients, subject to FDA's approval of our ACER-001 New Drug Application."
Jack Weinstein, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Relief, added, "In parallel to the patent application efforts in the U.S., Acer and Relief are pursuing similar claims in the European Patent Office to cover ACER-001 as we continue to execute on our plan to submit a Marketing Authorization Application for ACER-001 for the treatment of patients with UCDs in Europe in Q2/Q3 2022."
ACER-001 is an investigational product candidate which has not been approved by FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or any other regulatory authority. There can be no assurance that this product candidate will receive regulatory authority approval for marketing in any territory or become commercially available for the indications under investigation.
Current medical treatments for patients with UCDs include nitrogen scavengers, RAVICTI(R) and BUPHENYL(R), in which the active pharmaceutical ingredients are glycerol phenylbutyrate and sodium phenylbutyrate, respectively. According to a 2016 study by Shchelochkov et al., published in Molecular Genetics and Metabolism Reports, while nitrogen scavenging medications have been shown to be effective in helping to manage ammonia levels in some patients with UCDs, non-compliance with treatment is common. Reasons referenced for non-compliance associated with some available medications include unpleasant taste, frequency with which medication must be taken, required number of pills, and the high cost of the medication.3
About ACER-001
About Acer Therapeutics Inc.
About RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit
