Xlife Sciences AG: Successful License Deal with Vitese Trading GmbH

Inflamed pharma GmbH signs license agreement with Vitesse Trading GmbH

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / The Xlife-project company inflamed pharma GmbH has concluded an exclusive license agreement with the Austrian Vitesse Trading GmbH for the sale of its active ingredient ProcCluster(R). ProcCluster(R) has a positive effect on the course of an infection with SARS-CoV-2 and flu viruses due to its anti-inflammatory characteristics. The agreement applies to five European countries and is associated to minimum purchase quantities.

With the license agreement, Vitesse Trading GmbH has secured the exclusive rights for the distribution of ProcCluster(R) in Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia and Bulgaria. There is also the opportunity of extending the contract to other countries. Treatment with ProcCluster(R) demonstrated promising results in more than 50 treated COVID infections, long COVID or post-COVID vaccination reactions. Adverse Reactions, such as chronic tiredness, exhaustion, persistent lack of energy, cognitive deficits, pain in the limbs, joints and muscles, loss of smell and or taste, dizziness, anxiety syndrome and shortness of breath were alleviated. Hospitalizations could be avoided. According to the management, the aim is to make ProcCluster(R) available to as many patients as possible in the fight against COVID-19. Therefore, inflamed pharma GmbH is in talks with other licensees.

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch



About Vitesse Trading GmbH

Vitesse Trading is an Austrian company that specializes in the distribution of medical products. The current primary goal of Vitesse is to support healthcare facilities in combating the causes and consequences of COVID-10.

