- (PLX AI) - Instalco shares rose 5% in early trading after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target increased to SEK 500 from SEK 490, implying 20% upside
- • Instalco multiples have fallen closer to peers despite having strong earnings growth, Carnegie said
- • Faster growth justifies a premium, and the near term outlook remains favorable: Carnegie
- • NOTE: Instalco is scheduled to report earnings for Q3 on Nov. 9
INSTALCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de