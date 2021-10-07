Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security events, announces its Keynote lineup and full schedule for the hybrid Black Hat Europe 2021. Taking place at ExCeL London and virtually, this year's event will feature 40 Briefings, four days of virtual Trainings and 50 Arsenal presentations.

Black Hat Keynotes

Black Hat Europe announces this year's Keynotes which will include Marietje Schaake, International Policy Director at Stanford University's Cyber Policy Center, presenting in-person on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. (UTC+0h). Dr. Kevin Jones, Group Chief Digital/Information Security Officer (CISO) at Airbus, will close out the day as our final Keynote on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 4:20 p.m. (UTC+0h). Adam Laurie, IBM X-Force Red's Global Lead Hardware Hacker, will kick off the Keynote for Thursday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. (UTC+0h). All Keynote presentations will be delivered in-person and streamed through the virtual platform.

Black Hat Briefings

Briefings will be both presented in a live format, as well as virtually on Nov. 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (UTC+0h). Hand selected by the Black Hat Review Board, attendees will learn the latest in information security risks, research and trends covering everything from critical infrastructure to widely used enterprise computer systems and more. Attendees will experience 30 in-person Briefings with highlights including:

They Hacked Thousands of Cloud Accounts Then Sent Us Weird GIFs- This Briefing will go in depth on an attacker that has compromised thousands of cloud accounts. They will reveal insights and details that have not yet been published, while highlighting the attack group's recent movements, security mistakes and a behind the scenes look on how they compromised cloud accounts.

How Your E-book Might Be Reading You: Exploiting EPUB Reading Systems With global e-book sales skyrocketing, the researchers in this talk raised the question of whether the e-books available on virtually any device are reading its users. This Briefing will showcase the analysis of 97 free EPUB reading applications across several platforms to find out if they are compliant with the security recommendations. They will also demonstrate the results of three case studies they manually exploited in the most popular application platforms.

Hand in Your Pocket Without You Noticing: Current State of Mobile Wallet Security The growth of contactless payment has grown in popularity over the last year giving the ease of payment to mobile users. In this talk, the researcher will dive into the world of contactless payments and inconsistencies found that lead to potential fraud without ever leaving the victim's pocket.

Black Hat Business Hall

Attendees have the option of a virtual or in-person Business Hall pass for the 2021 event, showcasing the latest technology from leading information security solution providers. Hours for the Business Hall in-person hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (UTC+0h) on Nov. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (UTC+0h) on Nov. 11; while virtual Business Hall will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (UTC+0h) on Nov. 10 and 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (UTC+0h) on Nov. 11. Business Hall Pass holders will have access to the Keynote, Arsenal, Dark Reading Sessions, Business Hall Sessions and more. All Briefings pass holders have access to the Business Hall.

Black Hat Arsenal

Black Hat Arsenal will welcome researchers and the open source community for two days of live demos of innovative tools on Nov. 10 and 11. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to interact with 20 presenters for an up-close experience with tools used for network attacks, exploitations and more, while 50 demos will go live on the virtual platform.

Black Hat Executive Summit

The Executive Summit will take place on Nov. 9 starting at 9 a.m. (UTC+0h). The Executive Summit brings together top security executives from global corporations and government agencies for a full day of discussions and insights into the latest security trends and technologies with opportunities for networking.

Black Hat Trainings

Cybersecurity professionals looking to enhance their skills can participate in this year's Trainings, being held virtually from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11. These deeply technical, hands-on courses are led by the information security industry's top trainers and professionals. Topics will span from malware, penetration testing, advanced infrastructure hacking, reverse engineering and more.

Top partners and sponsors of Black Hat 2021 include:

Diamond Sponsors: Axonius, Elastic, KnowBe4, Synopsys, Tenable; Platinum Sponsors: Armis, Endace, Noname Security, Obrela Security Industries, Palo Alto Networks, Snyk, ThreatLocker, Trend Micro; Sustaining Partners: Armis, Palo Alto Networks, Tenable, ThreatLocker; Global Partners: DomainTools, Chronicle, IntSights, KnowBe4 and Orca Security.

For registration and information on Black Hat Europe 2021, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/eu-21/.

About Black Hat

For over 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005389/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

Jenna Greene, Informa Tech

702.236.9030

Jenna.Greene@informa.com