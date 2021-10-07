Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: European Energy A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following corporate bond for trading and official listing with effect from 8 October 2021: Udsteder / issuer European Energy A/S Første dato for handel / First day of trading 08-10-2021 ISIN DK0030494505 Instrument name/ticker European Energy A/S Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance EUR Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 16-09-2025 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 4 ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66