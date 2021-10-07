Anzeige
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: European Energy A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following corporate bond for trading and
official listing with effect from 8 October 2021: 



Udsteder / issuer               European Energy A/S
Første dato for handel / First day of trading 08-10-2021     
ISIN                      DK0030494505    
Instrument name/ticker             European Energy A/S
Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance     EUR        
Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate  0         
Udløbsdato / Maturity date           16-09-2025     
Terminer pr. år / Payments per year      4         

??

For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
