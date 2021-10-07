Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Crunchfish AB (518/21)

With effect from October 11, 2021, the unit rights in Crunchfish AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 20, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CFISH UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016843916 Order book ID: 237577 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 11, 2021, the paid subscription units in Crunchfish AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CFISH BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016843924 Order book ID: 237578 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB