Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.10.2021 | 12:29
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Crunchfish AB (518/21)

With effect from October 11, 2021, the unit rights in Crunchfish AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 20, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CFISH UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016843916              
Order book ID:  237577                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 11, 2021, the paid subscription units in Crunchfish AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CFISH BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016843924              
Order book ID:  237578                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.