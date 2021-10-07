Long Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) -Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRTL), a Nevada Corporation founded in 1992, announced Agreement to purchase regular harvested crops of Hina grown farm products from ROOT WISE, LLC., located in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii. CARTEL Blue, Inc. whose Corporate offices are located at 555 E. Ocean Blvd, Suite 510, Long Beach, CA 90802, announces the Agreement between CEO's and receipt of Corporate Resolutions to proceed. Cartel Blue, Inc., announced this new Agreement to submit large scale Purchase Orders effective upon Resolutions from one of the most established growers of Hawaiian quality Hemp products. ROOT WISE, LLC (RWI) values traditional Hawaiian culture and farming methods. Its mission is to create and operate under a dedicated, diversified, and sustainable HINA (Hawaiian Indigenous Natural Agriculture) program. Combining traditional Hawaiian indigenous natural farming methods practiced for centuries, and Modern Agricultural practices including: Perma-culture, Korean Natural Farming, Organic Farming, Bio-Dynamic farming methods and others, to create and execute a new profitable Company and provide for the benefit of Foster Children in and of the great State of Hawaii. ROOT WISE, LLC., also operates three other divisions. These include, ROOS Botanicals, HEMP Robotics, and ROO Farming and Lab for new strains and grow protocols. The company was founded in 2019, and continues to grow through co-operatives, and participatory faming around the world. 10% of our proceeds go to foster children. Additionally, Cartel Blue, Inc. will also be licensed to brand products from RWI with "Hawaii Grown" and Product of the Kingdom of Hawaii" Trademarks wherever Cartel Blue products are marketed and sold globally. The two companies agreed to co-brand and assist each other in the marketing and sales of products via Catalog and onsite displays of inventory in all markets secured by the respective companies. This will allow for RWI products to be sold under the catalog(s) and physical displays of Cartel Blue wholesale and retail outlets and Cartel Blue labeled and white labeled goods in all retail areas and markets of Hawaii. This effort makes available to RWI, capability to market the current and agreed future products of Cartel Blue, Inc., which include but not limited to, Cartel Premium Cigars, Cartel Accessories, hemp nutraceutical, medicinal, clothing and building products made from Hemp.

All In for Kids

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/98882_0921ed7314c9da16_003full.jpg

Cartel Blue, Inc. is the first and only hemp Apparel company listed on the Major Marijuana | Hemp Stock Index.

As the move into Hawaii and Pacific rim nations by both Cartel Blue, Inc. and Root Wise, Inc. is launched, it includes the opportunity to enter into other Pacific markets such as Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Samoa and other island nations are anticipated to significantly increase branding recognition and sales for both companies. Cartel Blue, Inc., announces the hiring and Directorship for Mr. Alan Ada of Pointe West Pacific Development, whose efforts will be focused on the expansion of all activity and growth of the business model from the Hawaiian Islands and all markets to Asia. His company has a long and successful business model which produced Senior housing units, medical clinics and other commercial developments including redevelopment of municipal airports, major retail chains and supporting facilities such as Data facilities and warehouses throughout the US and Canada since 1997.

U.S. Hemp-Based Products Sales, 2012-2020e

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/98882_0921ed7314c9da16_004full.jpg

SAFE HARBOR DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Cartel International, Inc. to materially different from the statements made herein.

For Additional Information, please contact us at:

Cartel Blue, Inc. Investor Relations (310) 955-0099

Email: philip@cartelscigars.com

Web: www.cartelscigars.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98882