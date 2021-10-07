Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix Expands Engineering Services to EMEA with New Design Center in Germany

Provides engineering and custom design services to support the creation of innovative IoT solutions for EMEA customers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the opening of its new Lantronix Design Center in Ilmenau, Germany, in support of its EMEA customers. The grand opening event is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2021 (see details below).



The new Lantronix Design Center in Germany will be home to an engineering group encompassing design engineering, system architecture, technical support, quality assurance and test services. The team of engineers and support staff will work with Lantronix's EMEA customers and partners as well as local and federal governments to assist in the design of innovative new IoT solutions.

From fixed-cost turnkey product development to augmenting design teams on complex projects, Lantronix's Design Center team helps its customers meet their technical goals and quickly get products to prototype and market.

"The new Lantronix Design Center in Ilmenau, Germany, represents our commitment to the European region by bringing local engineering resources to them," said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. "This expansion, along with our focus on IoT solutions, is an integral driver of the Lantronix growth engine."

"Bringing high-level engineering and custom design services to the region will support our EMEA-based customers who are creating innovative solutions for the burgeoning world of IoT," said Fathi Hakam, VP of Engineering at Lantronix. "Our experienced engineering team provides IoT product development that delivers unparalleled expertise and proven product development best practices."

The grand opening ceremony will take place on Oct. 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Ilmenau, Germany, Ziegelhüttenweg 4.

Local dignitaries invited to the event include Minister f. Wirtschaft Wolfgang Tiefensee, Consul General US Kenichiro (Ken) Toko, Landrätin Petra Enders, Bürgermeister Dr. Schultheiß and Präsident TU Ilmenau Professor Kai-Uwe Sattler. Lantronix dignitaries attending the event include Pickle and Hakam.

Grand Opening Agenda: 10:00 a.m.: Official Opening with ribbon cutting and reveal of the new office sign 10:15 a.m.: Speeches Mr. Pickle Mr. Toko Mrs. Enders Dr. Schultheiß 11:15 a.m.: Office Tour 11:45 a.m.: Press Conference 13:00 p.m.: Light Lunch 14:00 p.m.: Open Talk 16:00 p.m.: Conclusion

RSVP: guido.voigt@lantronix.comby Oct. 12, 2021.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video libraryor connect with us on LinkedIn.

© 2021 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

