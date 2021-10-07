Novamind Inc.: Novamind Launches New Psychedelic Palliative Care Program

Specialized program to research and scale access to psychedelic medicine opens new doors for patients with chronic and serious illness

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to launch Psychedelic Palliative Care by Novamind (the "Palliative Program") at its recently opened clinic and research site in Murray, Utah.

Among the first-of-its-kind, the Palliative Program combines psychedelic medicine with psychotherapy, workshops, multi-day immersive retreats and group support for palliative care patients and families who are coping with chronic and serious illness.

"Patients receiving palliative care have higher rates of depression than the general population. Unfortunately, standard anti-depression and anti-anxiety treatments do not work for everyone, can cause side effects, and can take up to eight weeks to work," explained Dr. Paul Thielking, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Novamind. "Due to psychedelic medicine's generally low side effect burden and fast-acting nature, it shows promise for patients who are physically ill and might have limited life expectancies."

Through Novamind's clinical research division, the Palliative Program will host studies to investigate the use of psychedelic medicine including ketamine and establish the infrastructure for future clinical studies examining psilocybin. This work will build on notable studies from New York University and Johns Hopkins University, which demonstrated psilocybin's significant immediate and sustained improvements in anxiety and depression symptoms in cancer patients.

Prior to his role as Novamind's CSO, Dr. Thielking developed ketamine-assisted treatment protocols for cancer patients experiencing depression at the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI). He also pioneered an ongoing HCI study examining the feasibility of group-administered psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for cancer patients experiencing depression. Dr. Thielking leads the Palliative Program's multidisciplinary team of mental health professionals specialized in palliative care and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.

"Our healthcare system struggles to support the millions of Americans dealing with emotional, spiritual and psychological suffering associated with chronic or serious illness," noted Dr. Thielking. "Psychedelic Palliative Care by Novamind is designed to address this need, bringing together fast-acting medicine, innovative treatment options and therapeutic expertise in a safe, nurturing environment."

