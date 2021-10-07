Q3-21 Accomplishments and Q4 Plans

Jackson Center, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Greetings From The CEO And Staff At HALBERD CORPORATION! (OTC PINK: HALB)

This past quarter, Halberd has made some very significant and unparalleled achievements developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as PTSD/ CTE (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, etc.

As reported in the last quarterly update, our research led us to investigate RF (Radio Frequency) and laser exposure, as the two patent-pending extracorporeal methods to eliminate targeted disease antigens. Our results this past quarter have been successful beyond our expectations. Our patented methodology has successfully eliminated Phosphorylated Tau from CSF (Cerebral Spinal Fluid). Phosphorylated Tau is believed to be the principal contributor to neurofibrillary tangles linked to Alzheimer's Disease related cognitive degeneration. Our scientists and research partners are confident that by eliminating this antigen, which we have accomplished in vitro, cognitive degeneration will be reduced, if not eliminated. Due to our laboratory success in eradicating Phosphorylated Tau, we are confident we will be successful in eliminating the remaining similar-sized target antigens and inflammatory cytokines linked to Alzheimer's Disease.

Halberd, through its research partner, Youngstown State University (YSU), successfully eliminated E.coli from buffer solution through RF and separately through laser radiation. This work continues, and will be expanding in the fourth quarter to evaluate elimination from bodily fluids. E.coli's presence in CSF is responsible for meningitis, and E.coli in blood is responsible for blood sepsis. Combined, these two afflictions are responsible for the deaths of an estimated 750,000 people each year in the US alone. Our scientists and research partners target the elimination of such deaths through our patented methodology.

In dealing with each disease state, we carefully calibrate the RF generator as well as the laser frequency regarding factors such as temperature, time exposure, particle size and other factors in order to ensure elimination of each disease antigen. Additionally, in each calibration, often disease specific, our scientists adjust the number of antibodies vis-à-vis antigens to determine the ideal eradication calibration.

With each success, we move closer to our goal -- universal disease eradication through our patented extracorporeal methodology.

Our work in the coming quarter will center on elimination of the remaining antigens and inflammatory cytokines associated with the above neurodegenerative diseases and other diseases. As in other industries, our continuing work has been plagued by ongoing supply shortages, resulting in long delays of our planned research and development. We will continue to strive to address these shortages and move to mitigate delays.

STOCK PERFORMANCE

Halberd's fiscal year concluded July 31, 2021. Documentation for the periods prior to the placement of the current management team delayed submission of the appropriate material to the auditors until mid-September 2021. Recent SEC/FINRA actions to delist non-reporting companies have caused a huge demand for auditor services, thereby delaying approval of our financial package. We are doing everything possible to move this along and up-list to OTCQB. The Form 10 drafting has been sourced to an attorney and will be completed once the audit concludes. Listing on additional stock exchanges will be considered once we complete the up-listing on OTCQB.

Q3 OBJECTIVES AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS RECAP

Establish proof-of concept for eradication of E. Coli via RF and laser as the initial steps toward development of an Alzheimer's Disease treatment.

Proof of concept established.

Conduct further laboratory development, fine tuning, and demonstration of the effectiveness of our application of the extracorporeal capture and removal of disease antigens without the need for metallic nanoparticles. (Details to be provided pending patent application filings).

Dedicated prototypes are in the process of manufacture, but testing has been replaced by the ongoing and very promising laser and RF eradication of neurodegenerative disease antigens.

Launch immune support product to the market.

Launched Vita-Shield-Max TM Immune Support product on our website, www.vitashieldmax.com , and on Amazon .

Complete application for up-listing HALB to OTCQB index.

Pending audit approval.

Complete application for Halberd Corp.'s listing on one of the Canadian stock exchanges.

Pending audit approval and up-listing to OTCQB.

Q4 OBJECTIVES

Successfully eradicate the inflammatory cytokines, IL-6 and TNF-alpha, from Cerebral Spinal Fluid. These two cytokines are believed to be the principal causation of suicide ideation associated with PTSD.

Presentations to the NFL, DARPA and the military outlining our achievements in elimination of the inflammatory cytokines believed to be associated with suicide ideation and PTSD and seek their support/endorsement/participation in and for our continuing study.

Continue efforts to successfully eradicate other identified antigens and inflammatory cytokines associated with Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, etc.

Continue to strengthen our Intellectual Property position through additional provisional patent applications and conversion of past provisional applications into patent applications and patents. NOTE_ Halberd Corporation has three existing patents and has filed eleven provisional patent applications to date. Our continuing strategy is to aggressively develop intellectual property.

Continue to expand the number and breadth of scientific experts on Halberd's team to enhance our successes in the future.

SUMMARY

Halberd continues to strive to deliver maximum value to our shareholders by focusing on the prominent health issues not adequately addressed by other biomedical or pharmaceutical interests. Our current focus on developing treatments for PTSD, CTE, and Alzheimer's Disease reflects that commitment. Since 9/11, four times as many military personnel have committed suicide than have been killed in combat. Careers in contact sports have also produced alarming numbers of suicides associated with neurodegenerative diseases. Alzheimer's Disease is reportedly the seventh leading cause of death in the US.

We believe that Halberd's scientists, using our technology and expertise, are equipped to develop successful treatments for these neurodegenerative diseases which plague our military, professional athletes and our people in general.

Sincerely,

William A. Hartman

Chairman, President & CEO

HALBERD CORPORATION

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies: Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287and an allowed but not yet issued patent for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98599