Halberd Corporation: Halberd and GTX Corp. Sign Scientific Collaboration and Reseller Agreement

GTX and Halberd will begin collaborating on developing and testing treatments for Alzheimer's Disease/PTSD and other neurological diseases and GTX will begin marketing Halberd's VitaShieldMaxTM Immune Support through their online ecommerce platform.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) and GTX Corp. (OTC PINK:GTXO) have agreed to work together on various neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, PTSD/CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy)/ Traumatic Brain Injury), among others. These diseases are prevalent among seniors, active duty and veteran soldiers, participants in contact sports and millions of people in the general population. Halberd and GTX intend to work together to utilize their combined technologies and years of experience in the field to develop superior diagnostics/treatments for these diseases and afflictions.

Additionally, GTX has agreed to sell Halberd's Vita-Shield-MaxTM Immune Support nutraceutical which helps maximize one's natural immunity defenses and will be available on GTX's e-commerce website. Vita-Shield-MaxTM is also available for purchase through Halberd's website, www.vitashieldmax.com, as well as through Amazon.

GTX Corp CEO, Patrick Bertagna, stated, "A sizeable percentage of our customer base is afflicted with Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury, and we also work with the military, so we are excited to embark on this project with Halberd to further assist in the development and testing of these unique treatments and solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, along with becoming a reseller of their immune support nutraceutical, Vita-Shield- Max for this large global audience. Our health & safety wearable technology platform has been used in clinical trials by George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services and the Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University, hence we look to bring some of our experience into this new partnership."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated "This agreement provides us a great opportunity to utilize GTX's existing telemetry/ telecommunications systems in addition to our revolutionary medical treatment technology being developed in conjunction with our university research partners. The combination of the two companies' technologies will provide an opportunity to explore potential breakthrough product innovations in biomedical treatment and mobile monitoring of effectiveness.

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting medical developments, including our ongoing disease eradication accomplishments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com;

support@halberdcorporation.com

http://www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About GTX Corp.

GTX Corp (OTC PINK:GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX's business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

GTXCorp.com

Track My Workforce

GPS SmartSole.com

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies: Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287 and an allowed but not yet issued patent for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667661/Halberd-and-GTX-Corp-Sign-Scientific-Collaboration-and-Reseller-Agreement