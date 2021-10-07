Remote analyzed every country in the world to determine the best places to work remotely; Toronto, Madrid, and Auckland top the list; others offer unique tax, cash, visa, and other compelling incentives.

Remote, a global HR startup that helps companies pay and manage international workers, today released a first-of-its-kind Best Destinations for Remote Work report that showcases the top 100 global destinations for remote workers, along with unique insights into location-specific incentives. The report is paired with an interactive tool and database with information on hundreds of cities across the world for users to create personalized rankings on where to work remotely based on their individual preferences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005587/en/

http://remote.com/best-destinations-remote-work

Remote's "Best Destinations for Remote Work" is an in-depth statistical analysis and evaluation of every country in the world and all 50 U.S. states across seven relevant categories: internet infrastructure, attractiveness, safety, quality of life, openness, cost of living, and special incentives for remote workers. To inform overall scores and rankings, Remote incorporated user-defined weights for each of the seven categories.

When attributing equal weights to all seven components, the top 10 destinations for remote work are:

Toronto, Canada Madrid, Spain Auckland, New Zealand Madeira, Portugal Helsinki, Finland Svalbard, Norway Berlin, Germany Valparaiso, Chile Dublin, Ireland Sydney, Australia

Some key findings from the report include:

None of the top 10 cities were located in the U.S., with heavy representation across Europe and Oceania.

Auckland, New Zealand; Honolulu, Hawaii; Sydney, Australia; and Reykjavik, Iceland are among the top destinations with the best quality of life for remote workers.

The most open-minded places are Stockholm, Sweden; Toronto, Canada; and Amsterdam/Netherlands.

Aruba offers the best incentives for digital nomads through its "One Happy Workation" program.

Emilia Romagna, Italy has the largest cash incentive, paying young families (under 40 years old) $34,000 to relocate.

Topeka, Kansas, provides up to $5,000 in funds to rent in one's first year and up to $10,000 in funds for a home purchase as a relocation incentive.

Colorado grants employers cash awards for each remote worker employed in an eligible rural county outside the county where the project is based.

Remote workers in Cabo Verde are exempt from income tax.

Ecuador offers a professional visa that offers the lowest monthly income requirement of any country at $400.

St. Louis, Missouri, has the best housing incentive where individuals can purchase city-owned property for only $1.

"For a long time, workers were restricted to living near major urban hubs if they wanted to access the best job opportunities. The freedom to work from anywhere opens the door for employees to choose their home or travel without compromising their work," said Remote's CEO and co-founder Job van der Voort. "With so many possibilities, our interactive ranking tool aims to find the perfect destination for everyone based on what they value most. We're excited to share this truly global database and interactive tool to empower remote workers and global employers."

About Remote

Remote empowers companies of all sizes to pay and manage full-time and contract workers around the world. We take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our people are on the ground on every continent, building culturally aware employment packages that help you build trust with your global team. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading security guarantee give you peace of mind across the globe. Best of all, Remote never charges percentages or fees: one low flat rate helps you control your budget so you can focus on growing your business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005587/en/

Contacts:

Remote@tytopr.com

Lauren Armour

07826557326