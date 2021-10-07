Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Launches Biocare Cardiac Application for Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 Series

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced the upcoming release of Biocare Cardiac - a personal, cardiac health application for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for cardiovascular disease. Designed to be used with Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series, the Biocare Cardiac application continuously collects users' daily activities and provides critical information on their heart performance, empowering patients to better understand and manage their heart conditions.

Today, many at-risk cardiac patients only visit a doctor every six months to a year and have limited tools and resources to help them manage their cardiac health every day. The new application is designed to help patients between doctor visits by engaging them in lifestyle management activities in a way that will help their doctors make diagnoses augmented with daily medical data related to ECG, SpO2, heart rate, weight, and details on fitness and exercise.

"Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the U.S. Millions of cardiac patients are living with cardiac disease with no insight into their condition," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder & CEO, Biotricity Inc. "We are very excited about the addition of the Biocare Cardiac application and Samsung's new Galaxy Watch4 series with Google Wear OS to our offerings. They provide a powerful combination that will help cardiac patients take control of their condition."

"Wearable devices have incredible potential in the healthcare industry, giving individuals information to use in conversations with their doctors and gain a better understanding of their health. The Biocare Cardiac application for Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series is a great example of this. The application can help make it easier for at-risk individuals to monitor their cardiac health with their doctor and make healthy lifestyles decisions to enhance their quality of life," said Dr. Hon Pak, Chief Medical Officer, Samsung Electronics America.

This new application is designed to be used as part of Biotricity's complete cardiac solution. This includes:

Biocare Telemed: a virtual clinic platform with secure HIPAA compliant technology that enables patients to receive care from cardiac physicians remotely

a virtual clinic platform with secure HIPAA compliant technology that enables patients to receive care from cardiac physicians remotely Bioflux Diagnostics: a mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) device that provides real-time monitoring and transmission of ECG information

a mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) device that provides real-time monitoring and transmission of ECG information Biokit: a personal medical device kit bundled for home-use comprised of FDA approved devices including a digital thermometer, a pulse oximeter, a blood pressure cuff and now, the Galaxy Watch4 series

a personal medical device kit bundled for home-use comprised of FDA approved devices including a digital thermometer, a pulse oximeter, a blood pressure cuff and now, the Galaxy Watch4 series Bioheart: a personal, consumer heart monitor for long-term heart rhythm data collection

Galaxy Watch4 Series: Equipped with an advanced suite of health and wellness features, including the ability to detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure blood oxygen level, calculate body composition and track physical activity. This is Samsung's first smartwatch to feature the new Wear OS Powered by Samsung, built jointly with Google

Biocare Cardiac and Biocare Telemed are fully compatible with Google Wear OS, Android, and iOS and can be downloaded via the App Store or the Play Store at the following websites:

Samsung Health: https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/apps/samsung-health/

Biocare Cardiac (Play Store): Biocare Cardiac - Apps on Google Play

Biocare Telemed (Play Store): Biocare Telemed - Apps on Google Play

Biocare Cardiac (App Store): ‎Biocare Cardiac on the App Store (apple.com)

Biocare Telemed (App Store): ‎Biocare Telemed on the App Store (apple.com)

Biocare Cardiac and Telemed offer full lifecycle care for individuals interested in improving their heart health. If an individual or a loved one is concerned about their heart health, they can pre-download Biocare Cardiac via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and stay up to date as we launch.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

