- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Post Q3 EBIT EUR 1,765 million vs. estimate EUR 1,725 million.
- • Deutsche Post says will raise guidance for FY 2021 Group EBIT and FCF on Nov. 4
- • Deutsche Post mid-term guidance for FY 2023 will be subject to upward revision
- • The positive development of the group's businesses seen in the first half of the year has continued well through the third quarter 2021, the company said
- • Q3 volume trends confirm base assumptions with continued well supported B2B recovery and B2C volumes staying at high previous year levels across all major networks: Deutsche Post
- • At the same time the tight capacity situation both in Ocean and Air Freight markets continued
- • EBIT in the Express division reached around EUR 970 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to previous year's Q3 of EUR 753 million
- • EBIT in Global Forwarding, Freight stood at around EUR 370 million in Q3 2021, also clearly ahead of previous year's Q3 of EUR 155 million
- • EBIT at Supply Chain came in at around EUR 140 million in Q3 2021, significantly above last year's Q3 result which stood at EUR 112 million
