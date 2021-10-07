

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) confirmed that its Management Board has entered into talks whose outcome is open regarding a potential acquisition of a majority interest in Aareal Bank by a group of financial investors led by Centerbridge and TowerBrook, and with participation of Advent, after having been approached by them with the aim of exploring potential strategic opportunities for the Bank.



The investors have raised the possibility of submitting a public offer for an indicative price of 29.00 eros per share. This represents a premium of about 35% over the volume weighted average Aareal Bank share price during the last three months.



Aareal Bank noted that the investors are currently being given access to business information of Aareal Bank. It is currently uncertain whether these talks will result in a transaction or an offer to Aareal Bank shareholders.



