Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation: Attorney Toni Jaramilla Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Two Former Massage Therapists Against Salon Owner of Celebrity Clients

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / The lawsuit filed by Plaintiffs Carla Morais and Shirlei Silva in Los Angeles Superior Court (Case #21STCV34151) against Defendants, celebrity salon owner, Flavia Lanini and Flavia Lanini Beauty Institute in West Hollywood, is for alleged color discrimination and harassment, failure to protect from sexual touching by a male client, failure to pay minimum wage, taking their tips, and whistleblower retaliation. The Defendants' clientele include numerous models and celebrities.

According to court documents, Lanini hired Plaintiffs Carla Morais and Shirlei Silva to work as massage therapists at Flavia Lanini Beauty Institute in West Hollywood, California. Workers' rights attorney and civil rights lawyer Toni Jaramilla represents Plaintiffs and has filed a lawsuit on their behalf in Los Angeles Superior Court.

To view the court documents, visit http://www.lacourt.org/casesummary/ui/index.aspx?casetype=civil

About Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation

Toni Jaramilla is committed to achieving the best possible results for employees who have experienced problems in the workplace. Serving clients throughout Los Angeles, her focus is on achieving positive social change for workers. Through zealous and ethical advocacy, lawyers at the firm have built a reputation for excellence in the practice of employment and labor law. For more information, please call (310) 551-3020, or visit www.jaramilla.com . The office is located at 1900 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA 90067.

SOURCE: Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation

