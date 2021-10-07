(General regulation of the French financial market authority)

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Date Total number of

issued shares Real number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 30 September 2021 788 148 615 946 696 571 968 406 833

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 970 371 537.50

Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy France

Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

