The "CBD Online Retailer Report: The Italian Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the top online retailers selling into the Italian market and provides insights into the prevalence of brands and product types being offered, along with analysis on the offerings from different retailer types to understand how these retailers are engaging CBD products and where brands are finding opportunities in the market.

The retailer channels are as follows:

Beauty and cosmetics

CBD specialist

Health and wellness

Marketplace

Pet specialist

Pharmacy/drugstore

Vape specialists

Head shop/smart shop

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Introduction Top online retailers Products Brands Sub-products

