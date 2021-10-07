The "France telecoms market report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of France's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU.

The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

Data coverage

The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2003. The data annex was last updated in September 2021 to include 2Q 2021 data. Metrics include the following.

Connections

Mobile: Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding IoT), total including IoT Handset: smartphone, basic, smartphone share of handsets Mobile broadband Total, handset and broadband: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share) Total and handset: prepaid, contract and prepaid share IoT MVNO and MVNO share Penetration: total, prepaid, contract, handset, smartphone, mobile broadband, IoT

Fixed: Voice: narrowband, VoBB, dial-up Broadband: residential, business, DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, ULL, VULA, net additions Penetration (business sites and households): voice, broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies)

Pay TV

Traffic

Mobile: Mobile-originated voice minutes Outgoing MoU per connection Cellular data: total, per connection Messages sent: total, per connection

Fixed: Fixed-originated minutes Outgoing MoU per active connection



Network-independent metrics

GDP

GDP per capita

Population

Households

Business sites

Exchange rates

Operator-level metrics/market share

Mobile: Connections: total, prepaid, prepaid share, contract (and associated market share) Service revenue: total, voice, data, data share of service revenue ARPU: total, prepaid, contract Traffic: outgoing voice traffic, outgoing MoU per connections, messages sent per connection

Fixed: Connections: voice (narrowband, VoBB), broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, plus associated market share and net additions) Retail revenue: voice, broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, plus associated market share) ASPU: voice, broadband Traffic: outgoing minutes

Pay TV: Connections Retail revenue



Service revenue

Mobile: Total Share of GDP Per capita per month Prepaid, contract, prepaid share Voice, messaging, data, data share

Fixed: Total (retail plus wholesale) Share of GDP Per capita per month



Retail revenue

Mobile: Total Share of GDP Per capita per month Per GB Voice, voice per minute Data, data per GB, messaging Handset, handset data Mobile broadband IoT

Fixed: Total Share of GDP Per capita per month Voice: narrowband, VoBB Dedicated connections Broadband: DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies ICT services

Pay TV

Wholesale revenue

Mobile

Fixed

ASPU

Mobile: Total Prepaid, contract Voice Data Mobile broadband IoT Handset: total, voice, messaging, data, data from smartphones

Fixed: Voice Broadband



ARPU

Mobile: Total Prepaid, contract Voice Data Handset: voice, messaging



Companies Mentioned

Altice (SFR)

Bouygues Telecom

Canal+

Iliad (Free)

La Poste Mobile

Orange

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ci9ii

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005820/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900