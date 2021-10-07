The "France telecoms market report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of France's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU.
The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.
Data coverage
The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2003. The data annex was last updated in September 2021 to include 2Q 2021 data. Metrics include the following.
Connections
- Mobile:
- Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding IoT), total including IoT
- Handset: smartphone, basic, smartphone share of handsets
- Mobile broadband
- Total, handset and broadband: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
- Total and handset: prepaid, contract and prepaid share
- IoT
- MVNO and MVNO share
- Penetration: total, prepaid, contract, handset, smartphone, mobile broadband, IoT
- Fixed:
- Voice: narrowband, VoBB, dial-up
- Broadband: residential, business, DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, ULL, VULA, net additions
- Penetration (business sites and households): voice, broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies)
- Pay TV
Traffic
- Mobile:
- Mobile-originated voice minutes
- Outgoing MoU per connection
- Cellular data: total, per connection
- Messages sent: total, per connection
- Fixed:
- Fixed-originated minutes
- Outgoing MoU per active connection
Network-independent metrics
- GDP
- GDP per capita
- Population
- Households
- Business sites
- Exchange rates
Operator-level metrics/market share
- Mobile:
- Connections: total, prepaid, prepaid share, contract (and associated market share)
- Service revenue: total, voice, data, data share of service revenue
- ARPU: total, prepaid, contract
- Traffic: outgoing voice traffic, outgoing MoU per connections, messages sent per connection
- Fixed:
- Connections: voice (narrowband, VoBB), broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, plus associated market share and net additions)
- Retail revenue: voice, broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, plus associated market share)
- ASPU: voice, broadband
- Traffic: outgoing minutes
- Pay TV:
- Connections
- Retail revenue
Service revenue
- Mobile:
- Total
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
- Prepaid, contract, prepaid share
- Voice, messaging, data, data share
- Fixed:
- Total (retail plus wholesale)
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
Retail revenue
- Mobile:
- Total
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
- Per GB
- Voice, voice per minute
- Data, data per GB, messaging
- Handset, handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT
- Fixed:
- Total
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
- Voice: narrowband, VoBB
- Dedicated connections
- Broadband: DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies
- ICT services
- Pay TV
Wholesale revenue
- Mobile
- Fixed
ASPU
- Mobile:
- Total
- Prepaid, contract
- Voice
- Data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT
- Handset: total, voice, messaging, data, data from smartphones
- Fixed:
- Voice
- Broadband
ARPU
- Mobile:
- Total
- Prepaid, contract
- Voice
- Data
- Handset: voice, messaging
Companies Mentioned
- Altice (SFR)
- Bouygues Telecom
- Canal+
- Iliad (Free)
- La Poste Mobile
- Orange
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ci9ii
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005820/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900